Sei Investments Co. Acquires 954 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $28,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $416.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

