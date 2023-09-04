Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,339 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of STERIS worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in STERIS by 11.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $230.87 on Monday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.79 and a 200 day moving average of $205.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.10%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

