Sei Investments Co. Buys 316,850 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 550.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,850 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.72% of Casella Waste Systems worth $30,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,885.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,224 shares of company stock worth $1,471,820. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

