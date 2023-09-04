Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $32,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.70.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.