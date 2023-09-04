Sei Investments Co. Invests $29.43 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,427,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $233.80 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average is $221.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

