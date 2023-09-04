Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,763 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $33,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

