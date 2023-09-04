Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,917 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $30,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after buying an additional 347,833 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $154.66 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

