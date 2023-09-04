Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,636 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $31,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of CFR opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

