SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.01 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,071. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

