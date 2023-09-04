Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

LON SENX opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Serinus Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.01 ($0.15). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of -0.50.

Insider Activity at Serinus Energy

In related news, insider James Causgrove purchased 250,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,302.79). 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

