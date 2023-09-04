Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.46) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.21).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 227.39 ($2.87) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.27. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.80 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.40), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($527,140.43). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($226,080.50). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

