Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $495,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $114.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

