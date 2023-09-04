Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Snap-on by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on stock opened at $270.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average of $260.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock worth $9,898,471 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

