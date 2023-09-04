SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $163,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,936,000 after buying an additional 118,623 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SouthState by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SouthState by 15.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 366,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,891,000 after buying an additional 48,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,324,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

SouthState Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

