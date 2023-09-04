SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,629 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

