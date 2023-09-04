Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $176.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 93.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 191.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 115.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205,750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 184,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 143.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 55,839 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

