Sprinklr (CXM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -153.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $503,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 510,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $503,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 510,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661,001 shares of company stock worth $23,807,074. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.