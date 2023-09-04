S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 423.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $11,880,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 682.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 246,675 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,605,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

