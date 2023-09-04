Supremex Inc. (SXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Supremex Stock Down 2.8 %

SXP stock opened at C$4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$116.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.60%. Research analysts predict that Supremex will post 0.8449304 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark lowered Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

