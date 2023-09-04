Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Holdings Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,572 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sylvamo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.84 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.