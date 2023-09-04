TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

