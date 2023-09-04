Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 526.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Teleflex stock opened at $213.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

