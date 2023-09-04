Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $0.18

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $4.32 million and $23,192.72 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.