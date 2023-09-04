The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$102.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$83.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.66.
