The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.60 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

