The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1,430.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.