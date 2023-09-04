The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Decreased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

