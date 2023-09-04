The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 740,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other news, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,826.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri Pizzuto bought 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,885 shares of company stock valued at $149,304. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 4.1 %

SHYF opened at $16.32 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $570.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.90.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $225.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Craig Hallum lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Shyft Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

