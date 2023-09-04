The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($26.91) to GBX 2,100 ($26.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.25) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.57).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,860.91 ($23.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,785.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,812.35. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

