TomoChain Price Up 13.3% This Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004546 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $114.08 million and approximately $25.31 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

