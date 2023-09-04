TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $281.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $296.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.77. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,049 shares of company stock worth $3,337,580. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TopBuild by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 152.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

