Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 100,000 Shares of Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Juniper II were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper II in the first quarter worth $521,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Juniper II in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper II by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Juniper II Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JUN opened at $10.49 on Monday. Juniper II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search within the industrials sector in North America.

