Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,181 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

