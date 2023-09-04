Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,308 shares of company stock worth $1,672,109. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $146.75 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

