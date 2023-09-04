Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,296 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

