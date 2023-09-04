Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,369.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,366.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,126.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

