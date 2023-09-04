Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.02 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Plug Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.