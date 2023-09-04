Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.51 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after buying an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Cognex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Cognex by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 449,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 163,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

