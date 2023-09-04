Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

CHK opened at $90.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

