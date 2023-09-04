Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $91,000.
BILL Stock Performance
Shares of BILL stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.