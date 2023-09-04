Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,034,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,936 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.