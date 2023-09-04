Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1,107.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 300,596 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after purchasing an additional 978,936 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

About Methanex

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

