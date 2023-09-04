Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 145,568 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 12,927.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,568 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 932,168 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 254,977 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

HR stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Articles

