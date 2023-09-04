Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,480,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $34.21 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

