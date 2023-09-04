Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $2,214,978.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,835,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,348,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

