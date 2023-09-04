Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,089 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $39.84 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

