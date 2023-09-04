Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,527 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.