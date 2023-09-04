Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,761 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,811 shares of company stock worth $6,579,004. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.40 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

