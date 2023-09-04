Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,245 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Masimo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 35,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

MASI stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

