Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $43.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

