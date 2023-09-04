Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

